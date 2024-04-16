A part of the Old Castletown Road is to be closed for over two weeks.
The Department of Infrastructure said a short section of the carriageway at the top of Quines Hill has ‘failed in the vicinity of the traffic calming buildouts’.
The road surface at this location in Braddan has become sunken and is in poor condition.
The road is to be excavated, and the reason for the collapsed surface is to be confirmed and dealt with.
The carriageway will then be reconstructed and resurfaced.
This work means the road is to be closed to through traffic between the junction with Oatlands Road and the junction with the southern leg of Marine Drive.
It closed yesterday (Monday, April 15) and will open no later than Friday, May 3.
Access to residential properties within the closure will be available at all times with access from one side of the works or the other.
There is a signed diversion route directing through traffic from the south via Oatlands Road onto the New Castletown and from the north via Kewaigue Hill, Fort North roundabout and New Castletown Road.