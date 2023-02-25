The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Fine with sunny spells today, but rather chilly with moderate to fresh northeast winds. Temperatures reaching about 7 Celsius.
Clear spells tonight, and slowly becoming less breezy but getting a slight frost in sheltered places.
Outlook
Dry and bright tomorrow with sunny intervals, light or moderate northeast winds and temperatures rising to around 8°C after the cold start. Settled generally dry and quiet for much of next week.
Sunrise: 7:17am
Sunset: 5:47pm