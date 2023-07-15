The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Variable amounts of cloud allowing for a few sunny intervals and with only isolated showers through this morning. These showers more likely during the afternoon and possibly merging into a longer spell of rain for a time. Fresh to strong southerly wind and a maximum temperature of 18°C.
Outlook
Sunshine and only isolated showers on Sunday and Monday, as the fresh to strong westerly wind backs southwest and eases to become light for Monday. Top temperature 18°C.
Cloudy with a spell of rain for a time on Tuesday, as light to moderate southwest winds increase a fresh southerly and top temperatures of 17°C.
Sunrise: 5:05am
Sunset: 9:43pm