The weather forecast from Stuart Davison at the Met Office:

Patchy cloud around this morning then sunny spells developing especially this afternoon and evening. The moderate northwest winds will become light later, with temperatures rising to a rather warm 20°C.

Tonight will stay dry, then tomorrow will be mostly fine and warm with light winds, but with a risk of patches of coastal mist and low cloud, especially at first and on western coasts. Maximum temperature 21°C.

Outlook

Very warm and sunny on Monday with temperatures responding to 23°C in the afternoon.