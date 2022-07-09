Sunny spells
Saturday 9th July 2022 6:38 am
Ramsey at 7.35am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
The weather forecast from Stuart Davison at the Met Office:
Patchy cloud around this morning then sunny spells developing especially this afternoon and evening. The moderate northwest winds will become light later, with temperatures rising to a rather warm 20°C.
Tonight will stay dry, then tomorrow will be mostly fine and warm with light winds, but with a risk of patches of coastal mist and low cloud, especially at first and on western coasts. Maximum temperature 21°C.
Outlook
Very warm and sunny on Monday with temperatures responding to 23°C in the afternoon.
Sunrise: 4:57am Today Sunset: 9:49pm Today
