Sunny spells and blustery showers
Sunday 6th November 2022 7:36 am
Port Erin at 7.35am (Isle of Man Newspapers )
The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Rain at first today will quickly clear, leaving sunny spells and scattered blustery showers for the rest of the day, the showers moving through quickly on the fresh to strong south or southwest winds. Maximum temperature 13 Celsius.
The showers will die out early tonight, before rain develops later in the night. Then tomorrow will be cloudy with further rain and drizzle at times, with the southerly winds strong, before becoming gale force later in the day.
Outlook
Sunshine and showers on Tuesday, and then continuing unsettled for the rest of the week.
Sunrise: 7:28am Today Sunset: 4:35pm Today
