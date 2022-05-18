Sunny spells and quite blustery
Wednesday 18th May 2022 6:38 am
Share
Peel at 7.15am (Isle of Man Government )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Dry with sunny spells and quite blustery with a fresh to strong southerly wind and a top temperature of 16°C. Cloud then increasing through the evening with a few showers, these clearing overnight.
Fine and dry tomorrow with lengthy spells of sunshine. Moderate to fresh south or southwest winds and a highest temperature of 15°C.
Outlook
On Friday dry to start with sunny intervals, then the risk of a few showers later in the afternoon or evening. Fresh locally strong winds, temperatures up to 14°C.
Sunrise: 5:11am Today Sunset: 9:20pm Today
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |