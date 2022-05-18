Dry with sunny spells and quite blustery with a fresh to strong southerly wind and a top temperature of 16°C. Cloud then increasing through the evening with a few showers, these clearing overnight.

Fine and dry tomorrow with lengthy spells of sunshine. Moderate to fresh south or southwest winds and a highest temperature of 15°C.

Outlook

On Friday dry to start with sunny intervals, then the risk of a few showers later in the afternoon or evening. Fresh locally strong winds, temperatures up to 14°C.