Sunny spells developing, rain tonight
The weather forecast by Stephanie Howland at the Met Office:
A rather cloudy start this morning with some hill fog, although we will then have some sunny intervals developing.
There is still a risk of isolated showers, and then a spell of rain arriving in the evening, possibly turning heavy at times.
A light to moderate easterly wind which will back northeast early afternoon, and a maximum temperature up to 20°C.
Outlook
Rain overnight should largely clear by tomorrow morning allowing sunny spells to develop, though there is still with a risk of the odd shower. A light north or northeast wind will increase moderate to fresh early afternoon, with a top temperature up to 19°C.
Dry with sunny spells on Saturday, a light northerly wind which will become variable, and a top temperature reaching 20°C.
Sunrise: 6:38am Today Sunset: 7:53pm Today
