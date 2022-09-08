Sunny spells developing, rain tonight

Thursday 8th September 2022 5:43 am
Snaefell
The view from the Bungalow at 6.41am (Isle of Man Government webcam )

The weather forecast by Stephanie Howland at the Met Office:

A rather cloudy start this morning with some hill fog, although we will then have some sunny intervals developing.

There is still a risk of isolated showers, and then a spell of rain arriving in the evening, possibly turning heavy at times.

A light to moderate easterly wind which will back northeast early afternoon, and a maximum temperature up to 20°C.

Outlook

Rain overnight should largely clear by tomorrow morning allowing sunny spells to develop, though there is still with a risk of the odd shower. A light north or northeast wind will increase moderate to fresh early afternoon, with a top temperature up to 19°C.

Dry with sunny spells on Saturday, a light northerly wind which will become variable, and a top temperature reaching 20°C.

Sunrise: 6:38am Today Sunset: 7:53pm Today

