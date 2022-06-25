Sunny spells, isolated showers and wind

A bright day, with sunny spells and only isolated showers. However, it will be windy for the time of year, with fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds. Maximum temperature 17 Celsius.

Tonight the winds will increase further, as outbreaks of rain develop. Then tomorrow the rain will gradually be replaced by sunny intervals and scattered showers, but the southerly winds will continue strong all day, possibly even touching gale force in some of the coastal waters (rather unusual for summer).