Sunny spells, wet later
Sunday 20th November 2022 7:40 am
Reader Julian Barton sent in this photo of West Baldwin reservoir from Carraghan. Email your photos to [email protected] ()
The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Sunny spells, a fresh westerly wind and a few showers today, the showers merging into some more general rain for a time this afternoon, temperatures up to 11 Celsius.
The wind will fall light this evening with temperatures dipping to 2 Celsius, but picking up by a few degrees as the winds freshen from the southeast overnight.
Outlook
Strong southeast winds tomorrow will gradually turn to the northeast, a cloudy day generally with rain developing during the afternoon. Temperatures 11 Celsius.
Continuing unsettled through the rest of the week.
Sunrise: 7:55am Today Sunset: 4:12pm Today
