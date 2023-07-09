The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Sunny spells today and just a slight risk of an isolated shower, light mainly southerly winds will fresh this afternoon, temperatures up to 18 or 19C.
A dry start to the day tomorrow but rain will develop in the afternoon which could be heavy for a time before turning to showers by the end of the day, freshening southeast winds and temperatures up to 17C
Outlook
Sunshine and scattered showers for the week ahead and sometimes fresh mainly west or southwest winds.
Sunrise: 4:57am
Sunset: 9:49pm