Sunny with showers (some heavy)
Tuesday 27th September 2022 6:18 am
Peel at 7.15am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
The weather forecast by Colin Gartshore of the Met Office:
A mixture of bright or sunny intervals and showers today, these frequent and rather heavy at times. Continuing breezy with fresh to strong northwest winds, and feeling chilly in the wind with the maximum temperature 13 Celsius.
Tonight the showers will mostly die out as winds ease, with tomorrow then seeing sunshine and only very isolated showers, with mainly moderate northerly winds.
Outlook
Fine on Thursday, then wet and windy on Friday.
Sunrise: 7:12am Today
Sunset: 7:06pm Today
