Sunny with showers (some heavy)

Tuesday 27th September 2022 6:18 am
Share
Peel
Peel at 7.15am (Isle of Man Government webcam )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

The weather forecast by Colin Gartshore of the Met Office:

A mixture of bright or sunny intervals and showers today, these frequent and rather heavy at times. Continuing breezy with fresh to strong northwest winds, and feeling chilly in the wind with the maximum temperature 13 Celsius.

Tonight the showers will mostly die out as winds ease, with tomorrow then seeing sunshine and only very isolated showers, with mainly moderate northerly winds.

Outlook

Fine on Thursday, then wet and windy on Friday.

Sunrise: 7:12am Today

Sunset: 7:06pm Today

More updates here.

More About:

Weather
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0