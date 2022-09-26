In this week’s Isle of Man Examiner: Options for the Castle Mona Hotel site
In this week’s Isle of Man Examiner, a plan for a big site on the North Quay in Douglas has been turned down.
The report is on the front page with lots more inside.
Also this week:
Tynwald has unanimously voted to approve a second series of measures designed to address the cost of living crisis and rising energy prices.
The government will meet with teachers’ union NASUWT this week after the union backed strike action.
The group that owns Castle Mona Hotel says it is considering a number of options regarding the future of the site.
A fashion designer from the Isle of Man has seen her Manx-themed collection on the runway at New York Fashion Week.
Fisherman David Quillin plans to present a petition to the House of Keys to combat his £10,000 fine from the courts in August.
A homelessness charity on the Isle of Man will be closing its overnight shelter and ceasing its operations following an assessment of the sustainability of the service.
The government has announced plans to repair and improve critical infrastructure at Douglas Harbour ahead of the arrival of the new Steam Packet vessel next year.
Paul Healey, chair of Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation, has received his British Empire Medal from Lady Philippa Lorimer. Sam Turton finds out more about his work.
After the recent news about Flybe’s return to the island, the Examiner asked the public where they would like to fly to through the new service.
Patient Gary Robert Bowie has admitted threatening behaviour after abusing a nurse at Ramsey Cottage Hospital.
A project to conserve one of the Isle of Man’s most treasured landmarks, the Laxey Wheel, is nearing completion after testing of the structure took place.
More than 300 children from primary schools across the island celebrated World Peace Day by raising money for Ukraine. We have a photo special.
As more and more people go to the courts after being caught driving under the influence of cannabis, we have a page about the issue.
Isle of Man students who took part in this summer’s United Space School (USS) in Houston, Texas, have been presented with certificates marking their achievement.
Our MHK column this week is by Tim Johnston, who writes about food security.
OceanWeb, based in Port Erin, looks after the communications for more than 100 superyachts around the world. We find out more in Working Week.
FC Isle of Man have ended their winless run. More on the back page.
There is also David Cretney’s column, our letters page, puzzles, a television guide and lots of community news.
Your Isle of Man Examiner is in shops now.
You don’t have to go to a shop to buy a copy.
You can also read it online if you buy the digital edition.
