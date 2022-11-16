Sunshine and showers
Wednesday 16th November 2022 7:20 am
Sunset behind Peel Castle (Photo: David Skillicorn) ()
The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Sunny intervals today, with possibly a few scattered but quite heavy showers. Moderate southerly winds, with the maximum temperature 12 Celsius.
Tonight any remaining showers will soon die out, with tomorrow then starting dry. However, rain will develop during the day as the north or northwest winds increase to become fresh to strong.
Outlook
Wet and windy at first on Friday, then gradually clearing up later in the day.
Sunrise: 7:48am Today Sunset: 4:18pm Today
