Support for gas customers

Isle of Man Government coronavirus daily briefing for Thursday, June 4 - pictured is Health and Social Care Minister David Ashford ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

The government has introduced two financial schemes to support those on the lowest incomes and families receiving Child Benefit, following the price rise.

The payments are intended to support households over the coming six-month period, after which the situation will be reviewed.

A £300 Energy Support Payment will be available to households responsible for housing costs and receiving income-related benefit.

People whose incomes are marginally above the levels at which Income Support would be payable may be able to claim a proportion of the Energy Support Payment.

benefiting

The total cost of this measure is estimated to be just over £1m, benefiting up to 3,500 households.

Also, the Family Support Payment is £1.8million and will be available to help more than 6,000 families and for families receiving Child Benefit.

This will provide all families receiving full rate Child Benefit with £300 per household, with a reduced rate payable to those whose household income is assessed as being between £50,000 and £80,000.

An additional £50 will be paid to all families receiving Child Benefit with at least two children, and £100 for families with at least three children. The payments for additional children will not be reduced according to household income.

The aim is for the first Energy Support Payments to be automatically made during April to those in receipt of Income Support, Employed Person’s Allowance and Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance in week commencing April 4, and who have been in receipt of income related benefit for at least four weeks.

Family Support Payments are expected to follow in May.