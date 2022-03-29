Support for those on lowest incomes in face of rising energy prices

Isle of Man Chief Minister Alfred Cannan hosts a briefing on the Omicron variant of Covid-19 ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

The government is bringing forward two financial schemes to support those on the lowest incomes and families receiving Child Benefit, following today’s announcement by Manx Gas that tariffs will rise a further 58% from April 1.

The payments outlined are intended to support households over the coming six-month period, after which the situation will be reviewed.

A £300 Energy Support Payment will be available to households responsible for housing costs and receiving income-related benefit. People whose incomes are marginally above the levels at which Income Support would be payable may be able to claim a proportion of the Energy Support Payment.

The total cost of this measure is estimated to be just over £1m, benefitting up to 3,500 households.

Also, the Family Support Payment is £1.8million and will be available to help more than 6,000 families in the community for families receiving Child Benefit.

This will provide all families receiving full rate Child Benefit with £300 per household, with a reduced rate payable to those whose household income is assessed as being between £50,000 and £80,000. Furthermore, an additional £50 will be paid to all families receiving Child Benefit with at least two children, and £100 for families with at least three children. The payments for additional children will not be reduced according to household income.

The aim is for the first Energy Support Payments to be automatically made during April to those in receipt of Income Support, Employed Person’s Allowance and Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance in week commencing Monday 4 April, and who have been in receipt of income related benefit for at least four weeks. Family Support Payments are expected to follow in May.

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said: ‘I am acutely aware of the current cost of living crisis being felt directly here on the Island and across the globe. The financial impact on our people, businesses and families is the most sizeable one we have faced for a generation.

‘The Council of Ministers has been planning a range of responses to the cost challenges facing this Island for a number of weeks. We will be coming forward with further measures designed to ensure that we target support in the most effective way possible.’