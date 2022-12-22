Bruce Pearson explains: ‘Isle Listen provided Mental Health First Aider training to a number of our team. This has been positively received by the First Aiders, and those they have assisted, after learning skills which enable them to spot the early signs when someone is struggling. Our mental health first aiders come from a variety of roles, so that means everyone in the business knows someone that they can approach if they need help. Based on our experience, I would definitely recommend this type of training as an example of the benefits that businesses can gain from supporting and working with Isle Listen.’