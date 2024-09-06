Sure is looking for planning permission to install a new mobile site on the roof of the Strand Shopping Centre in the hopes it will improve signal in Douglas.
The telecoms provider says coverage in the capital is ‘below the desired levels’ and the location was chosen because of the height requirements needed for operations.
Four steel frame structures could be installed in each corner of the rooftop which will have antennas and radio kit mounted on it.
It also says the visual impact would be minimal because a parapet will be covering the equipment but the antennas will remain visible.
Sure says ‘multiple panel antennas’ installed as part of the development would provide 2G, 3G, 4G and 4G+ coverage in the area along with the ‘capability to support next generation mobile antenna technology.’
In planning documents, the company said: ‘The proposed location for the new mobile site development has been chosen to help improve Sure coverage in the areas around the Strand Shopping Centre, as the current service is below the desired levels.
‘The Strand Shopping Centre has been selected as one of the more suitable locations around the Strand area, due to its location being central to the area we are wanting to improve coverage and its height, as one of the taller buildings in the area, providing us with the height required for the mobile site.
‘The proposed locations of the antennas have been selected as we want the least amount of obstruction in front of the antenna as possible.
‘If we were to set them back further, we would most likely need to increase the height of the mounting steelwork so we could have the antennas at a higher elevation, to both clear the obstructions and to also make a safer working area for anyone on the rooftop.
‘We believe that the visual impact of the proposed new mobile site will be minimal, this is due to it being a rooftop site, there will be minimal visibiluty of any of the mobile equipment or steelwork from street level.
‘The current mobile site is in the optimal position to provide coverage to Strand Street and the surrounding areas, alternative sites would not provide sufficient benefit to justify its development’