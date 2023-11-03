Sure want to replace and install new masts and telephone poles across the east of the Island.
Planning applications have been submitted for three sites: Noble’s Hospital, Ellerslie Farm and King Edward Bay Golf Club in Onchan.
The planning applications say the installation of the sites will be built to support mobile equipment in the future and will improve the networks in each area.
A 15 metre ‘tree mast' will be built in the grounds of the hospital, but the golf club and Ellerslie farm will have ‘lattice towers', eight and ten metres tall respectively.
Sure is also proposing a ‘mobile site’ on the hospital grounds which would consist of equipment including cabinets, antennas and structures required to operate a mobile phone network.