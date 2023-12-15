A retiring sea captain has been recognised for his 30 years of service during a surprise presentation.
Stephen Carter, of the Laxey Towing Company, safely piloted more than 4,000 vessels in and out of Manx harbours over three decades.
Captain Carter stepped down from his role assisting the harbours division in May this year, before supporting the Department of Infrastructure’s four new pilots through their first summer season.
The surprise presentation took place at the Sea Terminal in Douglas to mark Mr Carter’s retirement, during which he received a number of gifts - including a painting of Douglas harbour - as a gesture of thanks for his ‘hard work and committed service to the Isle of Man’.
Making the presentation, harbours director David Gooberman said: ‘Captain Carter stepping down from pilotage duties marks the end of a very successful association with the harbours team and I’d like to thank him for his sustained and dedicated service.
‘This does, however, herald the beginning of a new era with greater resilience among the pilotage team, which Mr Carter has been instrumental in helping the department establish.’
‘‘Although Mr Carter is now stepping down from pilotage, with his other active harbour ventures he will never be far away. However, it is good to hear that at last he will be able to have a proper holiday rather than being the pilot on call.’
During the surprise presentation, Mr Carter was joined by Mr Gooberman alongside the new harbour pilots James Woolford, Chris Kelly, Alan Weston and John Pirrie.
Mr Carter said: ‘It has been very rewarding working with all the harbour staff, and between us we’ve sorted virtually any problem that’s presented itself over the years.
‘It’s also been very rewarding, not that these gentlemen need any training, working with the new pilots on different types of ships to help them take over. I would say that the pilotage service in the Isle of Man is in very good hands.’
Mr Carter piloted his last cruise ship - Hurtigruten’s Maud – in April this year, with the master marking the occasion as the vessel left Douglas harbour by sounding the ship’s horn three times.
He continued: ‘It’s a very responsible job, but it’s not everyone’s cup of tea. Shipping doesn’t work office hours - you are on-call 24/7 for 365 days a year.
‘There had been two pilots but for the last five years there’s only been me and it’s difficult to plan holidays.
‘I’m 73 this year and I wanted to retire from it. I’m trying to take a step back and do a bit less.’