An address in Pairk Beg in Port Erin remains cordoned off this morning as police continue inquiries into an ongoing incident after suspicious items were found inside a house.
Specialists from the UK’s bomb disposal squad attended the property late last night after arriving on the ferry from Liverpool.
Following an assessment, the property was deemed to be safe.
Bomb disposal officers also attended an address on the Creggan Lea estate in Port St Mary where neighours had also earlier been evacuated.
Civil defence volunteers manned an evacuation centre set up at the Methodist church hall on Station Road, Port Erin.
Armed police officers attended Creggan Lea at about 6.30pm.
Footage emerged on social media of two men being ordered by armed officers to lay on the ground.
Superintendent Danny Rotchell, who has been co-ordinating the response to the incident, said: ‘Our number one priority is the safety of the public and I am grateful to those effected for their patience and understanding given the disruption caused.
‘This remains an active and ongoing investigation but I want to reassure the community that there is no wider threat to the public at this time.
‘The property in Pairk Beg will remain cordoned off, with a visible police presence in the area. I can confirm that two people have been arrested and are currently assisting with our investigation.’