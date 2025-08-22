The Isle of Man Post Office has suspended some of its services to the United States of America with immediate effect.
The move comes with President Trump’s controversial tariff plans due to come into force at the end of the month.
A post office spokesperson said: ‘With effect from Saturday, August 23, Isle of Man Post Office (IoMPO) will suspend services for sending goods to the USA.
‘Items sent on or after this date will be returned to sender. Goods sent up to and including August 22 are expected to be delivered as normal.
‘This change follows a recent decision by the United States Government to remove the ‘de-minimis’ postal exemption, which previously allowed goods valued under $800 to enter without import duty. From August 29, tariffs will apply to all goods sent to the USA.
‘Our partner, Royal Mail, is working towards a solution to restore services. However, regrettably, it cannot be certain that this will be in place before the new rules take effect.
‘Letters and correspondence are unaffected and can continue to be sent as usual.
‘Thank you for your patience whilst the issue is resolved. Further updates will be provided on the Service Updates page as more information becomes available.’