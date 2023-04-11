Aside from all of the plants and seeds that will be shared, there will be a raffle.
They include vouchers from VIBE plant-based cafe, Alexander Nurseries, a massage from Catherine Etherington Therapies, a rose planter from The Flower Studio and gardening items from Sadlers.
Rare heritage variety seeds from The Heritage Seed Library will be placed on the table with all of the other seeds available on the day.
All proceeds made by the raffle and entrance fee will support the event and the Laxey and Douglas Allotments.
Seeds and plants left over after the event will be donated to Manor Park School gardens and to other worthy causes.
The event will take place at the Working Men’s Institute on Saturday, April 22, from 2pm till 4pm.
Adult admission is £1, while children are free.