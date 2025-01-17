Isle of Man Today understands a user had an ‘accident’ in the pool which requires ‘essential water treatment procedures’.
The leisure pool will reopen at 11am on Sunday but the main pools will remain open this weekend.
In a statement, the NSC says: ‘The leisure pool and flumes will be closed until Sunday due to essential water treatment procedures.
‘In line with industry standards, this involves multiple filtration cycles and backwashes to ensure the water quality meets strict safety standards. This will be done on Saturday.
‘While we regret any inconvenience this may cause, the main pool will remain open for scheduled swimming lessons and the planned gala tomorrow as normal.