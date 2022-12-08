Ian Swindells and Hayley Fox have been elected to fill the two vacant seats on Port Erin Commissioners.
Mr Swindells, who is co-owner of the village's Foraging Vintners bar and winery, topped Thursday's by-election polls by only a single vote from Miss Fox who picked up 392 votes.
Four other candidates stood, although Adele Betteridge had tried to withdraw from the by-election but missed the deadline to do so and therefore urged people not to vote for her.
The results were as follows:
John Anslow 245 votes
Adele Betteridge 26
Dawn Curry 261
Hayley Fox 392
David Silvester 137
Ian Swindells 393
A total of 787 people voted.
