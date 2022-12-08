Ian Swindells and Hayley Fox have been elected to fill the two vacant seats on Port Erin Commissioners.

Mr Swindells, who is co-owner of the village's Foraging Vintners bar and winery, topped Thursday's by-election polls by only a single vote from Miss Fox who picked up 392 votes.

The results were as follows:

John Anslow 245 votes

Adele Betteridge 26

Dawn Curry 261

Hayley Fox 392

David Silvester 137

Ian Swindells 393

A total of 787 people voted.

Hayley Fox
Hayley Fox (Facebook )