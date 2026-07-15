Essential repair work on Ramsey Swing Bridge is set to begin next month, with the structure expected to close to all road users, including pedestrians, while the project is carried out.
The works are scheduled to start on or around Monday, August 3, and are expected to take between two and three weeks - although a road closure order of up to one month is being sought to allow for any delays caused by adverse weather.
Contractors will replace a number of deteriorated wooden joists and areas of decking before reinstating an asphalt surface once the joinery work has been completed.
At the same time, the Harbours Division's in-house electrical team will replace ageing electrical fittings within the bridge structure.