Queen’s Pier’s grand Christmas lights switch-on brought some festive cheer to Ramsey.
There was a good turn-out to see Mark Corrin from Farmers Combine announce the countdown to the switch-on.
He said: ‘It’s great to be standing here today rather than outside the gates like we were quite a number of years ago.
‘It’s fantastic particularly for people like myself who remember the pier going all the way to the end when the cafe was there. I spent many many happy hours out there fishing. It’s great to see we are slowly getting there.’
The switch-on of the dazzling display of fairy lights along the eight restored bays of the pier was followed by carols from Ramsey Choral and the Summer Singers.
Glow sticks, face painting, mince pies - and a visit by Santa - completed the festive family occasion.
The pier will be back open on the evenings of Monday, December 23 and Christmas Eve, from 4-6pm on both days. Entry will be free but donations are welcome as always.