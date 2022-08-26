Swordfish spotted in Manx waters
There has been the first ever sighting of a swordfish in Manx Waters.
Charity Manx Whale and Dolphin watch reported that it had discovered the endangered species around five miles off Niarbyl during a survey conducted by its Peel-based research vessel, Galps.
A statement from MWDW said that the fish got close to the Galps, which approached with its engine turned off, allowing it to photograph the ‘rare creature’ as it swam beneath the surface.
It also shared video of the swordfish on its Facebook page:
The organisation described the swordfish as being around three metres in length.
It explained that the species is one of the fastest fish in the ocean, having been recorded swimming at 60mph while hunting.
MWDW went on to say that it ‘cannot stress just how rarely they are sighted around the British Isles’, adding that the migratory oceanic fish is usually be found offshore in the Northwest Atlantic and in the Mediterranean Sea, and is listed as Near Threatened on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List as of 2021.
