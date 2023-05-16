The Department of Infrastructure has appointed global engineering and transport consultants SYSTRA to undertake a review of the Isle of Man's heritage railways.
The appointment was made following an open tender exercise last month.
The 'Heritage Railways Independent Review and Economic Impact Assessment' will aim to address key questions about the value of the heritage railways and how the benefits arising from their operation compare to the costs.
A similar exercise was undertaken in 2015 by the same company as part of the Savings, Added Value and Efficiencies (SAVE) programme conducted across the Isle of Man Government.
A DoI spokesperson said: 'The forthcoming review will draw on the latest information and, if necessary, make recommendations for change.
'Engagement will take place with a range of stakeholders over the summer, including the island’s voluntary heritage railways associations, Statistics Isle of Man, Department for Enterprise/Visit IoM, Manx National Heritage, Treasury, the Attorney General Chambers, Manx Heritage Foundation and other relevant bodies, as well as the management and technical staff responsible for heritage railways.'
The consultants will report their findings to the Department of Infrastructure by the end of September.