University College Isle of Man (UCM) has introduced a new ‘Drone Flying for Beginners’ course to its adult learning programme.
The three-hour course is led by computing lecturer and experienced drone operator, Kieran Watts, and will cover both theoretical and practical lessons on drone operation.
Kieran said: ‘This is the perfect opportunity to dip your toes into the exciting world of drones, whether you’re a hobbyist, aspiring photographer or someone simply looking for an exciting and rewarding new skill.
‘Upon finishing the course, participants will be awarded with a certificate of completion.
‘Whilst designing this course, I have been in touch with the Isle of Man Civil Aviation Administration, who have stated that the course has been reviewed and accepted.’
To reserve your place, log on to www.ucm.ac.im/fun