Last month, the UK government gave final approval for the sale of Manx Telecom following what it described as a ‘detailed national security assessment’.
The takeover was announced in October last year.
Now, Manx Telecom and JT Group, together with strategic partner CVC DIF, have confirmed the takeover is complete following all required regulatory approvals.
Daragh McDermott, CEO of JT Group, said: ‘We are delighted to complete this acquisition and formally bring two trusted telcos together.
‘With the support of our strategic partner CVC DIF, we are in a strong position to accelerate investment in 5G, fibre and digital services across the Isle of Man.
‘Our commitment to the Island, its people and its digital future remains central to everything we do.’
Manx Telecom, which employs almost 400 people in the island, said the partnership would strengthen its long-term commitment to the Isle of Man while helping drive innovation and investment in next-generation technology.
Manx Telecom CEO Gary Lamb, added: ‘The approval gives us the certainty to move forward with confidence. Working alongside JT and CVC DIF strengthens our ability to innovate, invest and continue delivering the high-quality service our community depends on.’
The combined group will serve customers in the Isle of Man, Jersey, Guernsey and across the globe, creating the largest full-service telecoms provider across the Crown Dependencies.
Andy Green, Chair of the JT Board, believes the move will be good news for customers and create mor resilience in the future.
He said: ‘The completion of the acquisition marks an important moment for JT, Manx Telecom and the communities we serve.
‘This partnership is about building long‑term resilience and ensuring that the Crown Dependencies continue to have access to world‑class digital infrastructure.
‘By bringing our organisations together - supported by the expertise and investment of CVC DIF - we are creating a stronger platform for innovation, growth and service excellence.
‘I’m delighted to see this next phase begin, and I’m confident it will bring meaningful benefits to customers, businesses and the wider economies of our islands.’
Tom Goossens, Partner and Co-Head of the DIF Infrastructure fund strategy at investment firm CVC DIF, says they will concentrate on rolling out the latest networks across the Crown Dependencies.
He explained: ‘We are pleased to see the transaction complete and to formally begin our long‑term partnership with JT Group and Manx Telecom. Both organisations play vital roles in their local markets and bringing them together creates a strong foundation for future investment in digital infrastructure.
‘Our focus now is on supporting the group as it accelerates the rollout of next‑generation networks across the Crown Dependencies and expands its enterprise, IoT and managed services capabilities internationally.
‘We believe this partnership is well placed to create lasting value for customers, employees and the communities we serve.’