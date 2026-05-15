Two of the Isle of Man’s wealthiest residents have seen their fortunes fall over the last year, according to the latest Sunday Times Rich List.
Property tycoon John Whittaker and PokerStars co-founder Mark Scheinberg both recorded significant drops in wealth despite remaining among the richest people connected to the island.
Mr Whittaker and his family remain the island’s wealthiest residents but their estimated fortune has fallen by £500m over the last 12 months.
The Peel Group owner is ranked 109th on the 2026 Sunday Times Rich List with an estimated wealth of £1.5bn, down from £2bn last year.
He also drops from 81st place in the rankings.
He is listed as the 10th wealthiest person in the North West on the list.
Mr Whittaker, who lives in the south of the island, built his fortune through property and infrastructure investments via the Peel Group, which owns Peel Ports and Liverpool John Lennon Airport.
He became involved in the family business during the 1960s before buying up land around the Manchester Ship Canal and later developing the Trafford Centre near Manchester.
Meanwhile, PokerStars founder Mark Scheinberg has also seen his estimated wealth decline.
Mr Scheinberg, who no longer lives on the island but still owns a home in Douglas, is ranked 37th on this year’s Rich List with an estimated fortune of £4.889bn.
That represents a fall of £192m compared with last year, although he has risen one place in the overall rankings from 38th.
The Israeli-Canadian businessman co-founded PokerStars with his father Isai before selling the online poker giant in 2014 for £3.3bn.
He later established luxury investment firm Mohari Hospitality in 2017.
The annual Sunday Times Rich List tracks the wealth of the 350 richest individuals and families in Britain.
This year’s edition revealed what compilers described as an ‘exodus of wealth’ from the UK, with one in six people who appeared in the guide two years ago no longer featuring.
Robert Watts, compiler of the Sunday Times Rich List, said: ‘This year’s Rich List is a tale of two exoduses.
‘Many foreign billionaires who have been living in the UK have also dropped out because they have moved away.
‘We have also seen a sharp rise in the number of British nationals now resident in Dubai, Switzerland and Monaco.’