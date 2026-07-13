A talented 12-year-old Manx gymnast has taken a major step towards competing at the British Championships.
Maddie Wood successfully passed her Excel 3 Grade at a national grading event in Stoke-on-Trent at the end of May.
The Excel pathway is the elite route available to competitive gymnasts in the UK.
Her result means she has qualified for the Junior FIG British Championships 2027, following participation in a Junior FIG event later this year in November.
The achievement follows months of training and hard work and places Maddie among promising young gymnasts competing at national level.
In a statement, the Manx Gymnastics Centre of Excellence said it was ‘incredibly proud’ of Maddie's achievement and will support her as she prepares for her upcoming events.