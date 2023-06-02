The Manx Food Market Traders’ Association is holding its first open meeting for potential stall holders for the soon-to-be-launched Douglas Foodies Market.
It is being hosted by Noa’s Bakehouse at the Old Market Hall, North Quay, Douglas on Tuesday, June 6, Starting promptly at 5pm until around 6.30pm
There will be representatives from Manx FMTA, Douglas City Centre Management and Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture there to answer any question.
A spokesperson said: ‘This meeting is for the people have already been in contact with us, any other seasoned market traders who want to know more and anyone with a germ of a new business idea and simply think that one day they might like have a market stall.
‘This is the meeting when we can answer any questions, and get feedback to help us make sure we deliver the best possible food market for the island.’
Formal applications forms will be available from today (Friday).
For more information about becoming a trader at the market, or to request an application form email [email protected]
All existing contacts will automatically receive one.