Saturday 8th October 2022 9:31 am
Manxman has been launched in South Korea ()
A talk about the new Steam Packet vessel will take place next week.
The company will in the not-too-distant future have a new flagship to be named the Manxman.
The 132-metre-long vessel is being built in South Korea at Hyundai Mipo dockyard and is expected to enter service in the spring of 2023.
It is claimed that she will have the world’s most efficient four-stroke diesel engine system.
The talk, by the Steam Packet’s James Royston, will take place on Thursday, October 13, at the Legion Hall in Douglas.
Mr Royston was involved with the conversion of the Mannanan after which he came ashore with the Steam Packet Company.
