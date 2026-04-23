Co-owner and skipper John Kerr had hoped the high tide overnight on Thursday might refloat La Malouine, but the attempt was unsuccessful and the next equivalent tide will not be until mid-May.
La Malouine, a twin-masted French brigantine registered in Dumfries, had been anchored in Ramsey Bay on Monday night.
However, it broke its anchor and ended up on the beach close to the arches and just beyond Queen’s Pier.
Mr Kerr, who lives in Ramsey, said: ‘We managed to get a couple of runners behind La Malouine to help her a bit. The wind also picked up slightly through the night to lift her, but it was not enough.’
Mr Kerr said there is no realistic option to tow the vessel out and that he will have to wait until the tides become favourable again. He had considered asking the lifeboat to assist or using the Queen’s Pier Restoration Trust’s telehandler, but said it was best to wait.
He said: ‘My personal feeling is it will not be until May 16 that the tide may be high enough, but probably May 17, 18 or 19.
‘Hopefully, she will be okay in the meantime. I don’t think even a storm will do much damage. She may take a bit of a battering from the waves. We have made sure the hatches are all sealed and anything on the deck secured.
‘The sails have been stored away for winter. The only issue may be the coolant pipes in the keel, which could get damaged.’
Mr Kerr also reiterated his message for people not to try to climb onto the vessel.
He said: ‘I would urge anyone not to attempt to board the vessel as someone could get hurt.’
John said his father owned La Malouine but passed away earlier this year and ownership was passed on to him and his sister.
He brought the tall ship over on Sunday, but as there was no space in Ramsey harbour it had been anchored in the bay.
The sight has surprised visitors to Ramsey beach over the past few days, with people flocking to take photos of the unusual scene.
Mr Kerr said: ‘One of my friends rang me and said Ramsey was gridlocked because people were heading to the beach to see La Malouine.
‘When we have been on the vessel we have seen a constant stream of people wanting to take photos. But she often attracts attention when we have come into Ramsey harbour before.’
Have you taken any pictures of La Malouine while it has been beached? If so, we would love to see them. Send them to [email protected].