More businesses will be regulated and inspected under the new Regulation of Health and Social Care Bill, the Department of Health and Social Care has announced.
The Bill is set to be introduced during 2025.
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) Registration and Inspection (R&I) Team is already responsible for registering, inspecting and monitoring social care and non-NHS health care service providers like independent clinics and medical agencies.
This includes nurseries, childminders, adult care homes and domiciliary care. In the new bill the DHSC have updated this list to also include service providers which have either previously been inspected by off-island external regulators or have never been regulated.
When the Bill is introduced R&I will be responsible for regulating all health or social care activities and treatments, which carries a risk, regardless of how minor, to people’s safety.
This means areas such as physiotherapists, cosmetic services (such as Botox or tattoos), general practice (GP) services, dental surgeries, hospital-based and community services, and mental health services will need to be registered.
The Isle of Man Government says that bringing these service providers under the new legislation means that they will be inspected and monitored on a risk-based inspection regime, so the public can have confidence that they are receiving compassionate, safe, effective and quality care.
In the coming weeks the DHSC will be hosting two information sessions in Douglas and Ramsey, that are open to the public, services users and service providers, to inform of the changes.
The sessions will be held on:
- Tuesday, January 14, at Ballakermeen High School (Assembly Hall), 5:30pm – 6:30pm
- Tuesday 21 January, at Ramsey Grammar School (Assembly Hall), 5:30pm – 6:30pm
More information can be found on the dedicated Regulation of Health and Social Care Bill website at https://www.gov.im/rohsc