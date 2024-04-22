The deadline for submitting employer’s and contractor’s tax returns is now only two weeks away.
The statutory due date for the submission of the tax returns is May 5, however, as the Income Tax Division is closed on that date, the tax returns will not be considered late provided they are submitted by midnight on May 8. If a tax return is submitted after then a £250 penalty will be charged.
Employers and contractors may also be liable to a penalty charge of £50 per day for each day that the return continues to remain outstanding. Even if the penalties are paid, the tax returns must still be submitted and the employer or contractor may be prosecuted for failing to do so.
Employers with fewer than five employees, who are not currently registered for online services, are reminded that they too can submit their tax return online. Anyone interested in doing so can register through www.gov.im/onlineservices