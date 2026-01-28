A big-footed burglar who stole booze from a friend’s house has been handed a suspended sentence.
Thomas George Baker was identified after leaving his size 15 shoes below a window sill.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood sentenced him to eight months’ custody, suspended for two years.
He said he noticed a rear window was wide open and a pair of extremely large shoes below it, with a phone on the sill.
The man said he recognised the shoes, as he used to work with 30-year-old Baker, and he always wore them.
He said they’d been friends and Baker had been to his home several times.
The victim picked up the phone and said there was a ‘WhatsApp’ conversation open, showing photos of alcohol and asking for estimated values.
The man said he was terrified so he went to a neighbour’s house and called the police.
He then went back to his home but the shoes and phone were gone.
Baker was arrested and four bottles of alcohol, valued at £50, were found at his Governor’s Hill address.
When interviewed, he initially denied any involvement, but when told the bottles had been found at his house, admitted the offence.
Baker told officers that he knew the rear window was not secure.
In court, he pleaded guilty to burglary and theft at a dwelling.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb said that it was a very sad case as the two men had previously been good friends, and now Baker had lost that friendship.
Ms Lobb said there had been no force used to enter the premises, no damage caused, and no pre-meditation, as the offence had been impulsive.
Baker said that he’d knocked on the door at first and shouted, but then went inside through a window.
The advocate said that the sole aggravating factor had been that the owner had returned home while the crime was being committed, but that no victim impact statement had been provided, so there was no evidence of lasting psychological harm caused.
Ms Lobb said that Baker had no explanation for why he had committed the offence, and had been a responsible person on licensed premises in the past, having held eight licences during that time.
The advocate said that Baker had lost his employment since the matter was reported in the press.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood said that she didn’t accept it was entirely impulsive, due to the fact that Baker had taken photos of the alcohol.
She told the defendant: ‘It is not a breach of trust in the strict sense.
‘But it is clear you have betrayed your friend’s trust.
‘I simply cannot fathom why you would do something quite so stupid, and to a friend.’
He was also ordered to pay £50 compensation and £125 prosecution costs, and will pay at a rate of £40 per month.