Taxi driver pleads guilty to Marathon Road incident
Friday 5th August 2022 10:14 am
(Isle of Man Constabulary )
Taxi driver David Alan Evans, 65, has this morning pleaded guilty to causing the death of Carolyn Buchan through careless or inconsiderate driving.
Mrs Buchan was found dead in Marathon Road in the early hours of Sunday, March 20.
This morning, appearing before Deemster Graeme Cook, Evans, of Tynwald Street, also pleaded guilty to an act against public justice, namely that he perverted the course of justice.
Sentencing was adjourned until 2pm on September 21 to allow for reports to be finalised.