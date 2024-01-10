A 49-year-old taxi driver has been fined £400 for being drunk and disorderly outside a Douglas nightclub.
Paul Kneen was not working at the time and had become involved in an argument inside the bar.
He admitted the offence and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were monitoring footage via a CCTV room at a Douglas Corporation premises on December 23.
At 12.07am, they saw Kneen outside 1886 Bar and Grill in Regent Street.
He went towards another man and attempted to throw a punch at him, but didn’t connect.
Kneen was pushed away by the male and another member of the public.
Police officers arrived and Kneen was described as slurring his words, unsteady on his feet, and smelling of alcohol.
He was subsequently arrested and taken to police headquarters.
No complaint was made by the other male involved.
In August 2022, Kneen, who lives at Appledene Court in Douglas, was fined £750 for provoking behaviour after a domestic incident.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb said that her client had taken a pragmatic approach regarding the drunk and disorderly offence.
The advocate said that Kneen had not seen the CCTV footage.
Ms Lobb asked for credit to be given for his guilty plea, saying that the defendant had taken responsibility for the offence.
Kneen said that there had been an earlier altercation inside 1886, and claimed that the complainant had acted provocatively, ‘got in his face’ and called him horrible names.
Ms Lobb said that Kneen was a taxi driver and was incredibly embarrassed, as good behaviour was required to keep his licence, so his employment could be in jeopardy.
Magistrates chair Gill Skinner told the cabbie: ‘You are an old enough man to walk away from any trouble.’
He will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £100 per month.