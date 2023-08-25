The Steam Packet says that the Manxman encountered a minor technical issue as it headed to Heysham this morning (Friday).
It resulted in the new vessel having to operate at reduced speed as it neared the Lancashire coast.
A spokesman for the Steam Packet said: ‘There was a minor issue with Manxman during passage to Heysham today, which meant the vessel reduced speed. Engineers investigated and quickly rectified, with the vessel being back up to speed in less than 20 minutes.
‘Passengers on board were kept informed at all times.’