A Port Erin teenager has been given a second chance after admitting breaching his bail conditions.
Callum Kemp, aged 18, has previously denied domestic abuse and theft, with a pre-trial review set for September 17.
He was granted bail with a condition not to contact the complainant or go to her address.
However, prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that, on July 28, the complainant was out but her mother was at home, when she saw Kemp standing outside their house.
She ran into the house and locked the door, as she said she felt afraid, as he is previously alleged to have made a threat to kill the complainant’s family.
Mr Swain opposed bail, saying that the defendant was a potential danger.
He has also previously pleaded guilty to a burglary at the Chesterhouse Hotel on Douglas Promenade, committed on May 27.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb said that her client was sorry for his actions and had no intention of making contact again.
Magistrates agreed to rebail the defendant until his pre-trial review.
Kemp, who lives at Droghadfayle Road, is prohibited from contacting the complainant or going to specific locations relating to her.