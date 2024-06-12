A teenager has appeared in court accused of attacking a man at the TT funfair.
Antony Langley is alleged to have headbutted and punched the male, causing him to suffer a broken nose.
He is then alleged to have tried to bribe a witness into retracting her statement.
The 17 year old is charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm and an act against public justice.
He is yet to enter pleas to the charges.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that the alleged incident took place on June 2.
Mr Langley is alleged to have punched the male in the face numerous times in an unprovoked attack, then headbutted him.
The following day, the teenager is alleged to have called a witness and offered to pay her £1,000 to retract her statement, and allegedly said ‘no one would come to harm’ if she did so.
Duty advocate Helen Lobb asked for an adjournment until June 25, saying that the defendant wanted time to instruct advocate Deborah Myerscough going forward.
A bail application was made, which was opposed by the prosecution.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions for the defendant to live at his home address at Peel Road in Douglas, obey a curfew between 9pm and 7am, not to contact witnesses, and not to leave the island without court consent.