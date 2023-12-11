A Port Erin teenager who brought cannabis to the island in his backpack has been fined £500.
Joshua Maxwell admitted importing the class B drug via the ferry and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
A second charge, of possession of the drug, was dismissed after the prosecution offered no evidence in light of the other guilty plea.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that 18-year-old Maxwell was stopped by customs and excise officers at the Sea Terminal on August 22, at 2.15pm, after getting off the ferry from Liverpool.
He was asked if he had any items he shouldn’t have but answered ‘no’.
His backpack was searched and cannabis weighing 20.5 grams was found, later valued by police at £410.
After being arrested and taken to police headquarters, Maxwell, who lives at Close Famman, handed in a prepared statement admitting the offence and saying the drug had been for personal use only.
The court heard that the defendant has no previous convictions.
A probation report said that Maxwell had been struggling with a number of personal issues and had recently lost his job as a night porter at a hotel.
Maxwell said he had been using cannabis to self medicate for anxiety, and also to try to fit in with peers, which he now realised was a mistake.
The report said that he did not need supervision, and that community service would not be suitable as the teenager was looking to get back into employment, so the recommendation was for a financial penalty.
Defence advocate James Peterson asked magistrates to follow that recommendation.
Mr Peterson said that Maxwell had bought the cannabis in England and then made the incredibly foolish decision to bring it back with him.
The advocate asked the court to treat the offence as akin to a possession offence, as he said there was no intention for any onward supply.
Magistrates ordered the teenager to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £10 per week.