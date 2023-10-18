A teenager has admitted dealing cannabis to fund her own habit, as well as money laundering.
Ella Johnson was arrested after police raided her home in Douglas and found the drug and phone evidence of her dealing.
The 18-year-old pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of the drug, possession of it, and possessing criminal property, namely £1,850 in cash.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that police executed a search warrant at Coronation Terrace in Douglas, where Johnson was living at the time, on October 11 last year.
The search found 52.3 grams of cannabis, valued by police at £506, in a jar.
Cash totalling £1,850 was also found, along with scales.
Johnson was interviewed at police headquarters and claimed that the cannabis was all for personal use, denying that she supplied drugs.
However, her mobile phone was analysed and evidence of her supplying drugs was found.
The phone also contained discussions about cash being owed and tick lists.
On June 7 this year, Johnson, who now lives at Conister Road in Douglas, was stopped by police and found in possession of 3.4 grams of cannabis, which was in her bra.
Mr Connick said that messages found on the phone mentioned cash amounts owed of £2,500, £2,690, and £6,150, but the prosecution could not say how much cannabis had been supplied by the defendant.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers entered a basis of plea on behalf of his client, in which Johnson said that, at the time of the offences, she had a cannabis habit and part of the reason she was drug dealing was to fund it.
She said that she had stopped before she was arrested and that some of the cannabis found was for her own use.
Mr Rodgers said that it could not be said for certain what quantity of drugs his client had dealt, though perhaps the figure of £6,150 was the headline number.
The advocate said that that would equate to around 300 grams of cannabis.
‘Ms Johnson was a young girl who had an addiction,’ said Mr Rodgers.
He submitted that, although the case was on cusp, it was just suitable to remain in summary court for sentencing.
The advocate asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood said that she was prepared to accept summary court jurisdiction and sentencing will take place on November 21.