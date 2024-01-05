A teenage drug dealer has walked free from court with a suspended sentence.
Oshin Lynch, 17, had a 22-month jail term suspended for two years and was also handed a two-year supervision order.
Deemster Graeme Cook told him: ‘You are a fool.’
Lynch had previously pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply, as well as being unlawfully concerned in the supply of the drug between October 8, 2022 and February 23 last year.
He also admitted a second charge of possession of cannabis with intent to supply and possessing of criminal property, namely £320 in cash.
The court heard that, on July 20 last year, a search warrant was executed at Lynch’s home at Stanley Mount in Peel.
When asked if he had any drugs, the teenager said: ‘I’ve got some in my man bag over there.’
Police found 27.6g of cannabis with a street value of £552, together with scales, a grinder, and £320 in cash.
He was on police bail the time accused of other offences relating a previous search warrant executed at his home on February 23 when a total of 14.4g of cannabis with a street value of £288 was found in his upstairs bedroom, together with two mobile phones, digital scales and a grinder.
Police found messages on the mobile phones providing firm evidence of drugs supply on 13 occasions.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said ‘chucking’ a ‘highly susceptible’ 17-year-old in prison would in effect be like ‘feeding him to the lions’.
He said the drugs seized were not the most significant quantity that had appeared before the court. ‘He’s in the last chance saloon already,’ he said.
Deemster Cook said after being arrested and charged in February, Lynch had simply continued dealing from his home address.