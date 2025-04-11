A teenage guest at a Douglas hotel ended up in trouble after police smelled cannabis emanating from his room.
Officers were at the Palace Hotel on an unrelated matter on November 29 last year when they became suspicious on passing the room occupied by Hayden Oates.
They entered and searched the room where they found a sports bag filled with 50.2 grammes of cannabis, worth just over £1,000. Nine joints were also found valued at £36.
Oates, 17, was arrested and he made no comment during interview. His mobile phone was also seized, and evidence was found that he had been dealing drugs since July 1 2024.
The teenager, of Fairways Drive in Douglas, later admitted to possessing cannabis with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of cannabis. He appeared at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Friday for sentencing.
Due to his age, Deemster Graeme Cook decided not to send Oates straight to prison.
Oates was handed a 12-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months with a supervision order for being concerned in the supply of cannabis. He was also handed four months in jail also suspended for 18 months for possessing the class B drug with intent to supply to run concurrently.
Oates was also ordered to pay £125 court costs.