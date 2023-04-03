Stephen Daniel Thomas Higgins, aged 18, of Ennerdale Avenue, Onchan, has appeared in court charged with common assault.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on March 17 at Jaks and involved an alleged assault on a doorman.
The case was adjourned until April 6 at the request of defence advocate James Peterson, who said that Mr Higgins may want to look into a counter allegation of assault, which may affect a basis of plea.
Bail was granted in the sum of £250 with conditions not to contact the complaint or enter Jaks.