Jonjo Watson, aged 19, of Falcon Cliff Terrace, Douglas, has appeared in court charged with a domestic abuse offence.
It is alleged to have been committed between June 30 and August 21.
He was represented in court by duty advocate John Wright who asked for an adjournment until September 5, to allow time to review the case papers.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address, not to contact the complainant or witnesses, not to enter the road where she lives, and not to leave the island without court consent.