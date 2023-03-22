Benjamin Robert John Gregory, aged 17, of Hillberry Lakes, Douglas, has been charged with three counts of rape and two counts of indecent assault.
The offences are alleged to have been committed between December 2021 and July 2022.
He was represented in court by advocate Stephen Wood who asked for an adjournment until April 6, saying that legal aid had only recently been granted.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address, not to contact the complainant, and not to leave the island without court consent.